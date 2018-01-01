Schedule Tests
Don't wait days or weeks to hear from customers that your checkout isn't working.
Real Payments
Test your checkout is working in staging or live mode with real payments.
Real Products
No more testing with dummy or $0 products or by having to create test coupons.
Connect Multiple Stores
Connect, manage and test multiple stores from a single account.
Never lose time or sleep again, worrying whether your checkout is working. Take all the tedious manual work of testing your site away and let Robot Ninja take care of it for you!
- Code-free
- Use real products, not dummy ones
- Use staging or live payment gateways
- Schedule tests
- Use in test, staging or production
- Get notifications
- View your test history
- Connect multiple stores